​Indonesia reports record daily surge in COVID-19

Indonesia has confirmed 533 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest daily rate since early March, Report says, citing TASS.

According to Health Minister Ahmad Yurianto, tests confirmed 533 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 13,645. Sixteen patients succumbed to the virus, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 959, the third-highest in Asia after China and India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 pandemic was first confirmed to have spread to Indonesia on 2 March 2020, when a dance instructor and her mother were infected from a Japanese national. By 9 April, the pandemic had spread to all 34 provinces in the country after Gorontalo confirmed its first case, with Jakarta, West Java, and East Java being the worst-hit.