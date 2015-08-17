Indonesia police say aircraft debris spotted in Papua

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ An Indonesian search and rescue plane spotted debris on Monday believed to be from a crashed aircraft with 54 people on board in Papua province, the local police chief said, Report informs citing Reuters.

The debris thought to be from the Trigana Air Service plane was sighted in the heavily-forested Bintang Mountains regency, police chief Yunus Wally told the Antara newsagency.

"It's true, an AMA (Associated Mission Aviation) aircraft reported sighting aircraft debris around Oksop waterfall," said Wally, adding a search and rescue team was making preparations to approach the area.

The Trigana Air Service ATR 42-300 plane crashed on Sunday, the latest in a string of aviation disasters in Southeast Asia.

Airline officials were not immediately available to respond to questions from Reuters.

Trigana Air Service has been on the European Union's list of banned carriers since 2007 due to safety or regulatory concerns.

It has had 14 serious incidents since it began operations in 1991, according to the online database Aviation Safety Network.

Excluding the latest crash, it has written off 10 aircraft.

Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record and has seen two major plane crashes in the past year, including an AirAsia flight that went down in the Java Sea, killing all 162 on board.