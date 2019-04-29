Indonesia plans to move capital city

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has decided to move the capital of Southeast Asia's largest economy away from the crowded main island of Java, Report informs citing Kyodo.
It is still unknown where it was decided to transfer the capital.
Tural AsadiNews Author