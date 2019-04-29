 Top

Indonesia plans to move capital city

Indonesia plans to move capital city

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has decided to move the capital of Southeast Asia's largest economy away from the crowded main island of Java, Report informs citing Kyodo.

It is still unknown where it was decided to transfer the capital.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi