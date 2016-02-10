 Top
    Indonesia military plane crashes into house: 2 aboard killed

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ An Indonesian air force plane has crashed into a house on the country's main island of Java, killing both people on board and critically injuring a woman in the home.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, Maj. Hamdi Londong, spokesman for the Abdul Rahman Saleh air force base, says the plane was on a routine training flight Wednesday when it came down close to the base, located in Malang, a hilly town in East Java province.

    Londong says the two pilots in the Brazilian-made Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano light attack plane died instantly and a woman living in the house was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

    He says the cause of the crash is being investigated.

    Malang is 850 kilometers (528 miles) east of the capital, Jakarta.

