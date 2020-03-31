Indonesia bans entry of foreigners

Indonesia barred foreign nationals from entering the country as the world’s fourth-most populous country stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The travel ban, to be effective soon, will also cover foreigners transiting through the country, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Jakarta Tuesday. The curbs will not apply to holders of work permits, diplomats and other official visitors, she said.

The curbs on foreign citizens are the latest in a raft of measures taken by Indonesia to combat the deadly virus that’s sickened more than 1,400 people and killed 122. President Joko Widodo’s administration previously banned flights to and from mainland China and some of the virus-hit regions in Italy, South Korea, and Iran. The president on Monday ordered the stricter implementation of social distancing and health quarantine amid calls for a lockdown to contain the pandemic.

Jokowi, as Widodo is known, has also ordered officials to step up screening of Indonesian workers returning from overseas and also foreign nationals visiting or transiting the country to prevent the virus from spreading further.