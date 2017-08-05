Indian parliament elects Vice-president

© BAPS

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The voting for electing the new Vice-president of India has started in the parliament of the country, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

India’s Vice-president is elected by deputies of both houses of the parliament. The voting began at about 10:30 local time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to cast his vote.

In accordance with the Constitution, the Vice-president is the chairman of the upper house of the Parliament (Rajya Sabha). Nevertheless, the Vice-president is also the second person of the state; in case of absence, death or sickness of the president, he fulfills his responsibilities. The term of incumbent Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari will expire on August 10.

Two candidates - ex-governor of Western Bengalia, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Gopalkrishna Gandhi nominated by the “United Progressive Alliance” Coalition of the main opposition party “The Indian National Congress" and Minister of Information and Urban Development of Narendra Modi’s government, outstanding statesman of “Bharatiya Janata Party” Venkaiah Naidu as a candidate of the ruling coalition.