    Indian natural disaster kills 511 people and destroys 5,000 homes

    It is the first time such heavy rain observed in last 64 years

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ 511 people were killed and 176 injured as a result of the monsoon rains in India.

    Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, The Central Commission for Water Resources of the Republic of India reported.

    It was noted that the unfavorable weather conditions covered 91 regions of the country. 55,000 homes were destroyed and more than a million horned cattle were drowned in water.

    It is the first time that such heavy rain has been observed in the last 64 years in India. 

