More than 270 people have died in various parts of India during the past two weeks as a result of monsoon rains and floods, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The States of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala were the mostly affected by the ongoing monsoon rainy season in the region.

Search and rescue operations are underway in flood-affected states. The armed forces are also involved in the operations.