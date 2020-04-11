​Indian COVID-19 cases surpass 1000 per day

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 184 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 95,000 people and infected nearly 1.6 million, while more than 354,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India has reached 1,035 in last 24 hours, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in total, 7 447tested positive for the virus, bringing number the death toll to 239.

Notably, the Indian government has declared self- isolation till April 14.