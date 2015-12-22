Indian BSF aircraft crashes in New Delhi, 10 killed - UPDATED

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the latest information, official says all 10 aboard killed as Indian paramilitary plane crashes near New Delhi airport, Report informs referring to NDTV.

***11:09

Indian BSF aircraft crashes in New Delhi, 4 killed

A small plane of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) crashed into a wall near the Delhi airport this morning, killing four people on board, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

According to the information, at least ten people were on the plane, reported to be a Super King aircraft that was flying to Ranchi. The crash reportedly took place at around 9.50 am, moments after technicians lost contact with ground control.

The plane hit a wall and then crashed into a septic tank. The aircraft caught fire, which has reportedly now been put off.

Around fifteen fire tenders have reached the spot.