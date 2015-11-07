Indian Army Successfully Tests BrahMos Missile on Ground Targets

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Indian Army has successfully tested a BrahMos missile on ground targets, BrahMos Aerospace Limited said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

The missile was launched from a mobile launcher in the Pokhran polygon in Indian state of Rajasthan at 10:00 a.m. (04:30 GMT), and successfully hit the target.

The missile is produced by an India-Russia joint company BrahMos Aerospace, named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moskva.

BrahMos is a short-range supersonic missile, which has been in use by the Indian Navy since 2005. The missile has a range of 180 miles and can carry a conventional warhead of up to 660 pounds.