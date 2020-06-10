India sees 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus deaths in India has surged past 7,500 making the country the 12th in the world to cross the mark. In the last 24 hours, India has reported about 300 deaths. The number of cases in India has notched up to 276,583 with 9,985 new cases in the previous day itself.

For the first time, the number of cured patients in India exceeds that of active patients. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 135,206 people in India have now recovered after contracting coronavirus, while 133,632 are still fighting the disease.

Coronavirus cases have crossed 7.3-million mark worldwide, taking the total number of patients to 7,324,038 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 413,726 people died worldwide due to the virus. Till now, 3,604,381 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 2,045,715, including 114,151 deaths.