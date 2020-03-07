India's Taj Mahal may be closed due to coronavirus

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/d6b8c145180e131dda81c359d283d47a/abebc489-f9da-419b-8149-9fbf69581f18_292.jpg

The mayor of Agra, a popular destination with tourists, has urged the Indian government to temporarily shut down the country's national monuments – including Agra's iconic Taj Mahal – to limit the spread of the lethal coronavirus, as the number of cases climbed to 31.

"Foreign tourists in large numbers visit Agra, this increases the chances of spread of coronavirus in the city," Mayor Naveen Jain said, adding that until the outbreak is brought under control, historical sites nationwide should be closed to visitors."

The central government has not yet responded to Agra mayor's proposal.

India has seen a spike in cases of the illness over the last week, jumping from six to 31 in a matter of days, including 16 Italian tourists and one resident of New Delhi, the capital city.

All coronavirus patients contracted the virus during travels to different countries, including China, Italy, Iran, UAE, Malaysia, and Thailand. Three of them have already recovered. India has reported no deaths from the disease.