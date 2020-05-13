India: COVID-19 tally hits 3.5 thousand per day

India reported more than 3,500 cases of the coronavirus cases (Covid-19 ) in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally of infections to 74,281, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the health ministry, 70,756 cases confirmed on Tuesday, while 67,152 the day before.

The health ministry’s dashboard showed there were 47, 480 COVID-19 patients in the country, and 2,415 fatalities on Wednesday morning, the 50th day of the country-wide lockdown.

According to the Ministry, 47,480 people receive treatment, while 24,386 people have recovered from the deadly virus across the country (1,931 per day), while 2,415 people fell victim to the virus (122 per day).