​India's coronavirus cases increased by 1.4 thousand per day

India registered another biggest single-day spike with over 1,4 positive COVID-19 cases in a single day. The country has currently active 24,506 cases, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Health Ministry, 18,668 patients receive treatment, while 4,748 people recovered from the coronavirus (+314 per day), and 7,775 died. The number has increased by 57 people in the last 24 hours. The Ministry declared "hot spots" in 170 districts that saw a significant amount of positive cases. Moreover, another 207 regions of the country have registered COVID-19 cases. The country declared about 400 areas as "green zone," where patients with coronavirus are not detected. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to extend the isolation regime in the country until May.