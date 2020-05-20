​India reports daily spike in corona cases

India has witnessed its highest daily spike in the total number of coronavirus cases, with over 5,6 thousand reported in 24 hours, Report says citing RIA Novosti.

According to the country's health minister, there are 106,750 cases of Covid-19 in the country presently. As many as 3,303 people have died from the disease, while 61,149 receive treatment, and 42,297 recovered.

In January, Kerala reported the first Covid-19 case in India. The number of cases rose steadily, and it became a hotspot. Two months later, half a dozen states reported more infections than Kerala.