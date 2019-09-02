India reduces e-visa processing costs

Indian authorities have twice cut the cost of e-visa processing for tourists, Report informs citing Interfax.

By the information on the Indian government's portal, the cost of e-visa for thirty days from April to June makes $10 and from July to March - $25. The processing of a yearly visa to India will take $40, while five-year visa will take $80.

The 30-day tourist e-visa gives the right to two entries to India. The yearly and five-year visas enable the travelers to enter the country repeatedly but the duration of each visit cannot exceed 90 days.

Notably, in 2017 India eased the visa regime for the Azerbaijani citizens. Under the rules, the Azerbaijani citizens wishing to visit India to have a rest, see the attractions, meet friends or relatives, receive short-term treatment or for a business trip can get the visa online.