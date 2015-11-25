India: Rain dampens Mumbai and Chennai

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ While the threat for flooding will persist across southern India early this week, rain also spread northward up the west coast and ended the nearly month-long dry spell in Mumbai, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

A tropical low will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to southern India through Tuesday before several dry days bring a brief end to the downpours across the region.

Although much of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, as well as Sri Lanka, will receive less than 50 mm (2 inches) of additional rainfall through Tuesday. Localized amounts over 100 mm (4 inches) are possible, which could cause flash flooding.

According to the latest information, 176 persons killed as a reason of floods.

Chennai recorded 970 mm (38.17 inches) of rain so far this month though Sunday. That is around three times the normal monthly rainfall in November and more rain is expected before the end of the month.