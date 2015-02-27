​India fines Russian shipping company due to Sevastopol vessel

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ India requires more than 200,000 USD fine for the releasing Russian vessel Sevastopol from the port of Mumbai.

Report informs citing TASS, this was said by the chairman of the Far Eastern Regional Organization of the Russian Seamen's Union Nikolay Sukhanov.

According to him, the Sevastopol vessel, owned by LLC Hudson shipping company (Vladivostok), was detained by the Indian Coast Guard, when exiting the seaport city of Mumbai last week.

Pursuant to Madras court decision, the shipowner company was fined to 200,000 USD. According to the information, after the detention, the ship tried to escape, but it was found after 11 hours and re-arrested. The ship is detained because of a commercial dispute.