    India detains a suspect in death of 56 people

    Qureshi is called India's Bin Laden

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Indian police reported detention of Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the most wanted terrorist in the country.

    Report informs referring to the Xinhua agency.

    It was noted that Abdul Subhan Qureshi was an alleged mastermind in the 2008 serial blasts in Ahmedabad, which killed 56 people.

    The agency says referring to a source in the police that Qureshi was detained after a short-term strike with law enforcement officials. He is an expert on explosive devices.

    Qureshi is called "India's Bin Laden". 

