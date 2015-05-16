India, China sign economic cooperation agreements worth 22 billion dollars

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ New Delhi and Beijing have signed economic agreements on cooperation worth $22 billion on Saturday in the framework of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China, Report informs citing Russian media.

India’s Embassy in China said that agreements cover such spheres as alternative energy, finances, construction of port infrastructure and industrial parks.

During his three-day visit to China, Modi met with China’s President Xi Jinping and State Council Premier Li Keqiang. The talks focused on expanding investment cooperation between the two countries, as well as on border control. The Indian prime minister will meet with businessmen of the two countries in Shanghai later on Saturday.