    India and Pakistan held talks on Kashmir

    Officials of the two countries stressed the need to establish contacts, to reduce tension on the Line of Control

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart Nasir Janjua have spoken on the phone as tension between the two countries runs high after the terror attack in Uri and the Indian Army's surgical strikes across the Line of Control against terrorists waiting to sneak into India.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Sartaj Aziz, foreign affairs adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told journalists

    The two senior officials have agreed to reduce tension along the Line of Control.

