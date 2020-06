Eight migrant workers were killed, while 54 more were seriously injured wounded when a bus collided with a car carrying Indians to their home state, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

"The incident took place under the limits of the Cantt police station area in Guna. The victims were returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. The bus was traveling from Guna to Ahmedabad."

The police said there were only three people on the bus, including the driver.