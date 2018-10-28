 Top
    Close photo mode

    Independent: More than 1 million UK citizens support new referendum on Brexit

    © Monika Skolimowska/dpa/Global Look Press

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ More than a million people signed a petition for holding a new referendum on the country's withdrawal from the EU in UK.

    Report informs citing the Independent.

    According to the publication, currently the British government is against a new referendum on Brexit.

    As noted, the creators of the petition are in favor of giving the British a chance to "say the final word" on Britain's exit from the EU.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi