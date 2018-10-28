Independent: More than 1 million UK citizens support new referendum on Brexit

© Monika Skolimowska/dpa/Global Look Press
Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ More than a million people signed a petition for holding a new referendum on the country's withdrawal from the EU in UK.
Report informs citing the Independent.
According to the publication, currently the British government is against a new referendum on Brexit.
As noted, the creators of the petition are in favor of giving the British a chance to "say the final word" on Britain's exit from the EU.
Tural AsadiNews Author
