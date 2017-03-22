 Top
    In Venezuela detained a group of children suspected of murder of military

    Soldiers was attacked and killed by the gang with the use of bladed weapons

    Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Prosecutor’s office of Venezuela announced Tuesday the arrest of a group of children, suspects in the killing of soldiers of the Venezuelan army with the purpose of robbery, Report informs referring to RBK.

    Police say the gang includes 15-year-old girl and several kids in the age between 6 and 10 years. Total 12 kids participated in the crime.

    The investigation revealed that the murder was carried out in Caracas on Sunday, when two soldiers came out of the restaurant to smoke. Two children snatched them of their valuables and ran away, and when they tried to catch them the military was attacked by the rest of the gang with the use of bladed weapons. In the end, two sergeants died of multiple stab wounds.

    Children under age 12 are not liable to criminal responsibility, according to local legislation. 

