In US man holding kids hostage after shooting officer

Baku. 11June. REPORT.AZ/ A resident of the US of Florida has taken hostage four children after shooting with police.

Report informs citing the local Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

According to the Chief of Orlando City Police, John Mina, law enforcement officials have been called to one of the apartments for domestic violence. During the detention, shots were fired and one officer was hit seriously.

After shooting, the man has hidden inside the apartment where children ranging in age from 1 to 12 .

Special forces arrived at the accident place and tried to negotiate with the person who fired.