Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "In May 2016, 867 people killed as a result of violence and armed conflict, 1 459 people were injured."

Report informs citing the Tass, it is written in report by the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq.

According to the report, 468 of those killed and 1041of wounded were civilians. A total of 267 people were killed as a result of terrorist attacks in May, 740 people were injured.