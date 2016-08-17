 Top
    In China a fire in a limestone mine killed 12 people

    The cause of the fire is not reported

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT,AZ/ As a result of fire in a limestone mine in the Chinese province of Gansu killed 12 people, 

    Report informs citing the Xinhua news Agency, the fire occurred in the mine for the extraction of limestone in the city of Zhangye at 16.15 local time (11.15 GMT) on Tuesday. Earlier it was reported that the fire kept under the ground nine people.

    According to Xinhua, rescue operations of the blocked miners failed, they all died. In addition, killed three rescuers, who participated in their rescue.

