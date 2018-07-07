In Afghanistan, Governor dead after car bomb

© AP

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / Governor of one Afghan districts was killed in the West of Afghanistan as a result of the explosion of his car on a mine, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Local police reported that today the car of the Governor of the district, Mohammad Ibrahim was blown up by a mine on the road laid by militants in Charsadda district. The Governor died in the place of incident.

According to the authorities, Ibrahim was killed on the way to the office.

At present, the authorities have not determined the involvement of Taliban in the incident.