Pakistan to urge Trump to resume talks with Taliban

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was disappointed by the sudden cancellation of US peace talks with the radical Taliban and would insist on to resume peace talks with the Taliban when he meets with him next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Report informs citing the publication Dawn.

"This is very unfortunate. They were close to signing a peace agreement. I will meet the US president in New York on Monday and put his ‘best efforts’ to get peace talks back on track," Khan said.

Earlier, despite the peace agreement, US President Donald Trump announced about cancellation of peace talks with the Taliban after the Taliban took responsibility for another terrorist attack in Afghanistan.