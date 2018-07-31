Imran Khan’s Party willing to create ruling coalition in Parliament of Pakistan

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ The centrist party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ("Movement for Justice" PTI ) that won parliamentary elections in Pakistan reached an agreement with a number of other political associations on the formation of the coalition, enlisting the support of 168 deputies.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said.

"By now, we are supported by 168 deputies, including from allied parties and minorities. We are also negotiating with independent candidates who will join us in the coming days, "F. Chaudhry said.

He confirmed that the representative of Tehreek-e-Insaf would become the country's prime minister.

Elections to the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of Pakistan, as well as to regional legislative bodies of the country were held on July 25. According to the results of the voting, Tehreek-e-Insaf received 115 of the 272 seats in the parliament, not having collected the simple majority necessary for the independent formation of the government.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, two other major parties, the Pakistan Muslim League ( Nawaz ) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which received 64 and 43 seats in the parliament respectively, agreed to create a "coordinated joint strategy of action "after PTI will form a new government.