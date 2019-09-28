Imran Khan's Airplane makes emergency landing after takeoff

The plane carrying Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pakistan from the United States was rerouted back to New York on Saturday after developing a technical fault. Report informs citing the TASS.

Four hours after taking off, the plane had to make an emergency landing at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport. The technical glitch was noticed when the airplane was near Toronto.

The PM has gone to a hotel as his stay has been extended in New York due to the technical fault. He will board the plane once the fault has been fixed, though it is not immediately clear when the fault will be fixed.

The PM was coming back to Pakistan in a plane owned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. The premier had also arrived in the US on the crown prince’s plane.

The prime minister was in the US for the 74 session of the United Nation General Assembly. He addressed the assembly on September 27 and called the international community’s attention towards Indian occupation of Kashmir.