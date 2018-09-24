 Top
    Imprisoned Taliban militant shoots eight policemen dead

    Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Eight policemen were killed in the Zabul jail in Afghanistan's south by a prisoner, who managed to seize a gun from a guard, Report informs citing Interfax.

    The imprisoned Taliban militant in the Zabul province jail seized a gun and attacked policemen. He made use of the situation as the guards were fulfilling their namaz and seized a gun, killing one and wounding two policemen.

    Head of security department at the Safo city police office is among the victims.

