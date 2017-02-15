Image of woman killing North Korean dictator's brother posted

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ New pictures of a woman alleged to have been linked to the assassination team that killed the older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Kuala Lumpur have been released by Malaysian media.

Report informs citing the Haber 7, Malaysian authorities have detained a woman in connection with the investigation. The woman, in her 20s, was detained in the low-cost terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.Her picture was taken while she was waiting for taxi. She is a citizen of Myanmar. The woman's name was not disclosed.