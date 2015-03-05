IG militants set fire to oil wells near Tikrit

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ IG militants set fire to several oil wells 35 kilometers from the Iraqi city of Tikrit, to prevent attacks of the Air Force.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, witnesses and a military source said that the black smoke rising above the mine Adzhil (Ajil), located to the north-east of Tikrit - native town of Iraqi former President Saddam Hussein was executed in spring 2003.

IG militants seized the territory of the deposit in June 2014.Previously, 25,000 barrels of crude oil and 150 million cubic meters of gas mined daily.

The armed forces of the central government of Iraq on Monday began a large-scale operation to liberate Tikrit from IG militants. On Tuesday morning, the army surrounded the city on three sides and under the cover of artillery and aircraft launched an offensive.Since the beginning of the attack, which was attended by about 30,000 soldiers, IG militants began to recede in the north-east.