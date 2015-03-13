IG militants execute 40 soldiers in Mosul for escape from battlefield

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ISIS militants executed their 38 fellow soldiers in Iraqi city of Mosul for for an escape from battlefield, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

According to Iraqi media, the execution was carried out on Thursday morning.It is not reported at which battle militants escaped from the battlefield.

Previously, the armed forces of the central authorities in Iraq have started the operation to liberate Tikrit from ISIS militants. Since the beginning of the attack, which is attended by about 30 thousand soldiers, ISIS militants began to recede in the north-east direction.