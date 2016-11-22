ISIS follower planning terrorist attack in Times Square held in New York

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ A Brooklyn man who tried to join the Islamic State and later told an informer that the group wanted to stage an attack in Times Square similar to the one that killed 86 people in Nice, France, last summer was arrested in New York on Monday.

Report informs referring to the New York Times.

The man, Mohamed Rafik Naji, 37, who is facing charges of trying to provide material support to terrorists, began expressing support for the Islamic State, also known as ISIS and ISIL, on social media in December 2014 and traveled overseas to try to join the group three months later, according to a criminal complaint. He first went to Turkey, then to Yemen, according to the complaint.

Previously, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said to the residents they should not be afraid of threats from "Islamic state." In 2015, the videos with threats and suicide bomb in Times Square spread on internet.