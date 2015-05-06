 Top
    IG claims more than 70 militants in the U.S

    Representatives of the group declares five states, in which the alleged militants located

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Islamic State" group (IG) claims, more than 70 militants in the U.S, who "ready to conduct attacks." Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, the New York Daily News writes.

    On Tuesday, members of the IG made a radio address, taking responsibility for the shooting at the exhibition of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in the U.S., Texas, on Sunday.

    According to the newspaper, representatives of the group posted a message on the Internet threatening the exhibition organizer Pamela Geller, who leads an anti-Islamic propaganda in the United States.

    The report, which is written by members of the "Islamic state", said that the IG "has trained 71 soldiers in 15 different states (USA), ready for the attack on the instructions."

    Representatives of the group declares five states, in which the alleged militants located: Virginia, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan and California.

