 Top
    Close photo mode

    Identified person committing blast in Brussels train station

    According to Prosecutor's Office, he acted alone© Tass.ru

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist who organized the explosion at Brussels Central Station a day before was a 36-year-old Moroccan resident in the Molenbeck commune, in Brussels. Report informs referring to TASS, representative of the Prosecutor's Office of the Belgian capital said at today’s press conference.

    "The identity of the terrorist was established, his name is Usama Zh, born in 1981, he lived in the municipality of Molenbeck," Prosecutor's Office said.

    According to the Prosecutor's Office, he acted alone.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi