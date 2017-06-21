Identified person committing blast in Brussels train station

© Tass.ru

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist who organized the explosion at Brussels Central Station a day before was a 36-year-old Moroccan resident in the Molenbeck commune, in Brussels. Report informs referring to TASS, representative of the Prosecutor's Office of the Belgian capital said at today’s press conference.

"The identity of the terrorist was established, his name is Usama Zh, born in 1981, he lived in the municipality of Molenbeck," Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, he acted alone.