Iceland refused to enter to EU

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iceland is not intended to resume talks on the country's accession to the European Union.Report informs citing the TASS it was said by the Foreign Ministry. The ministry stressed that the current government is completely abandons plans of his predecessors on European integration and Iceland no longer considered to be a candidate country for EU accession.

Foreign Ministry noted that, a new application for membership can be filed only after a national referendum.