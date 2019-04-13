ICC refuses to investigate war crimes in Afghanistan

The International Criminal Court's pre-trial judges on Friday unanimously rejected a request by the court's chief prosecutor to investigate alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan. Report informs citing the CNN, according to a media release about the decision, the three judge panel "concluded that an investigation into the situation in Afghanistan at this stage would not serve the interests of justice."

Notably, US and Taliban terrorist organizations have adopted a peace agreement. The parties also agreed on withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.