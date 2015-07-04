 Top
    IAEA will report on controversial issues of Iranian nuclear program to the end of 2015

    However, this requires significant cooperation of Iran, head of the organization says

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ To the end of the year, IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) will report on the controversial issues of the Iranian nuclear program.

    Report informs referring to Russian media, Director General of the IAEA, Yukiya Amano said today.

    According to him, however, this requires significant cooperation of Iran.

    "I think that with the cooperation of Iran, by the end of the year we will be able to report on the verification issues associated with the possible ex-military dimension of the Iranian nuclear program", said Amano.

