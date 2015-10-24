Hurricane Patricia Down to Category 4, No Damage Reported in Mexico So Far

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hurricane Patricia, which made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday, has weakened from Category 5 to Category 4, Report informs citing the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The hurricane’s maximum sustained wind speed is down to 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour), according to NHC.

Patricia, which the Mexican authorities have called "the most dangerous storm in history," appears to not have caused any severe damage so far.

According to Sandoval, no casualties have been reported.

Patricia had winds of about 200 miles per hour (about 321 kilometers per hour) as it approached Mexico.