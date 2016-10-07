Hurricane Matthew death toll hits 339

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hurricane Matthew death toll climbed to 339.

Report informs referring to the Reuters quoting local authorities.

In addition, tens of thousands people remained without power in the US state of Florida. Thus, 24 000 people deprived of electricity only in Palm Beach.

Hurricane Matthew has been considered one of the most powerful natural disaster in the Atlantic Ocean since 2007. The hurricane also caused major damage to the east coast of Cuba. However, number of victims was not reported yet.

Cuban authorities have evacuated over 1 mln people from the area of natural disaster.