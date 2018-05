© AP

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The hurricane Irma has intensified in the Atlantic ocean to the maximum 5th category.

Report informs, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated.

The maximum constant speed of the wind in the hurricane now exceeds 280 km/h.

The hurricane originated in the central part of the Atlantic ocean to the west of Cabo Verde, is approaching the islands of the Caribbean.