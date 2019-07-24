Hunt refuses post of Defense Minister in Johnson government

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt has refused the proposal of leader of Britain’s Governing Conservative Party Party's Boris Johnson to take the post of Defense Minister in the new government of the United Kingdom, Report informs citing TASS.

Local media noted that following the refusal of the proposal to become the Defense Minister, Hunt’s future became problematic in the office headed by Johnson.

Notably, today Boris Johnson will officially take over as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, replacing Teresa May, who has headed the government since July 13, 2016 in this post.