​Hungary reports on migrant flow situation from Croatia

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The influx of migrants and refugees in Hungary from neighboring Croatia has stopped due to the closure of the borders between the two countries."

Report informs citing the foreign media, the spokesman of the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs said.

"Closing the border works, it was an effective solution to stop illegal border crossings. The Hungarian government decided to stick to these measures for as long as required" - said Kovacs. He also added that on Sunday the country was able to get only 41 illegal migrants. This was the lowest in Hungary since the beginning of this year.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation on the borders with Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia. And we are ready to respond to any developments", said Kovacs.