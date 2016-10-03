Hungary anti-migrant referendum: turnout was less than 50%

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán has failed to convince a majority of his population to vote in a referendum on closing the door to refugees, rendering the result invalid and undermining his campaign for a cultural counter-revolution within the European Union.

Report informs, the majority have rejected EU migrant quotas, but the turnout wasn’t high enough to pass the 50% threshold to make it valid.

Gergely Gulyas an MP from the ruling party said that voter turnout will be around 45 percent based on exit poll data, and that around 95 percent of HUngarians will have rejected the quotas.

Prime minister Viktor Orban is strongly opposed to Brussels’ plan to relocate 160,000 migrants across the bloc. Over the last year, Hungary has sealed its border with Serbia and Croatia in response to the migrant crisis.

Speaking after the vote he said the referendum result must be taken into account by EU decision makers.

The failure to pass the threshold will be a disappointment for the premier, despite the majority supporting his opposition to Brussels’ policy.