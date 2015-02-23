Hungarian PM Orban loses two-thirds 'super-majority'

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Hungary's governing party Fidesz has lost its two-thirds majority in parliament after a by-election defeat.

Sunday's by-election saw Fidesz lose a seat in the city of Veszprem to independent candidate Zoltan Kesz.

The so-called "super-majority" allowed Prime Minister Viktor Orban to pass a new constitution and other laws without support from other parties.

Report informs citing BBC,critics of Mr Orban say the majority removed vital checks and balances and threatened Hungary's democracy.

Mr Orban's right-wing party and its junior coalition partners, the Christian Democrats, have held the "super-majority" since their victory in 2010.

In last year's general elections, it was retained by just one seat in the 199-seat parliament.

But Mr Kesz's victory over Fidesz candidate Lajos Nemedi - by 42.6% to 33.6% - cost the party that seat and will limit its ability to pass legislation.

"We have shown a yellow card to the government," said Mr Kesz.