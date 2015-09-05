Hundreds of Syrian Refugees to be allowed into Austria and Germany

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, refugees who have found themselves in political limbo in Hungary will be allowed to enter Austria and Germany, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

The decision comes after a meeting between Faymann and Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, "in coordination with German Chancellor Angela Merkel," according to the Austrian chancellor's official Facebook page.

"Because of today's emergency situation on the Hungarian border, Austria and Germany agree in this to a continuation of the refugees' journey into their countries," the post continued.

Faymann also stressed that he expects Hungary to abide by European Union agreements for asylum seekers in the future. Typically, those requests are handled by the first EU nation to be reached by refugees.

The decision comes as over 1,200 refugees march from Budapest on foot, after spending days in two train stations, forbidden from boarding trains to Germany. Earlier on Friday, the Hungarian government had announced it would offer buses for those attempting to reach the Austrian border.

This refugees will be taken to Hegyeshalom, Hungary's main crossing along the Austrian border.